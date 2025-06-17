Young Kaduna man bags 6months imprisonment for stealing worshippers’ shoes

A Shari’a Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, has sentenced a young man, Yusuf Usman, to six months’ imprisonment for stealing worshippers’ shoes at the Government College Mosque in the state.

Usman was sentenced by Justice Kabir Muhammad after pleading guilty to the crime leveled against him by the police before the court.

Delivering judgment after Usman pleaded guilty to the charge of criminal trespass and theft, the Judge convicted the defendant, but granted him an option of a N5000 fine.

Muhammad also held that Usman should pay N150,000 compensation to the mosque committee over his conduct.

The judge further declared that if the convict defaults in payment of the compensation, an additional one year should be added to his term of imprisonment.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Luka Sadau, stated that some members of the mosque committee apprehended Usman and brought him to the police station barely four days earlier.

He said, “They reported that on the fateful date, after completing Jumaat prayer, you stole worshippers’ shoes worth N100,000. During the investigation, the suspect admitted that he usually comes to the mosque on Fridays during Jumaat prayers to steal shoes and sells them at Monday market or at Maraban Rido to sell.”