Young Fawas Adeoye Journey to Fame… from bus conductor to chess master

Fate they say takes only a matter of time before it shines bright to birth a star. Indeed, a star was born in Fawaz Adeoye. This is his story of from grass to GRACE, a story of an opportunity well leveraged.

Chess in slums Africa, a non-profit organisation known for using the chess game as a framework to promote education and raise champions from low communities recently organised a chess training for “51 homeless children” living under the bridge in Oshodi, a hustling and bustling area of Lagos State.

On his personal social media handle, Tunde Onakayo, founder of the organisation, had announced that Fawaz emerged as the overall champion in both chess and mental maths.

“Adeoye Fawaz, an 18 year old boy who works as a bus conductor and has lived years of his life under Oshodi bridge emerged as our overall champion in both chess and mental maths. A star is born,” he wrote.

In this one on one interview with The Guild Correspondent, Esther Kalu, Fawaz narrates his journey to stardom as the overall winner of the chess tournament organized by the initiative, sharing his dreams and expectations from the government.

Briefly introduce yourself

My name is Fawaz Adeoye. I am from Oyo State. I came from Ibadan to Lagos because of the quest for freedom. I lost my mother in 2018. My father left my mother when I was just three years old. At the age of 16 years, I always go to see my father once in a while after i left Ibadan, I have not seen him again. I’m really happy that I came in contact with Mr Tunde and his team who taught me how to play Chess because I’ll never have believed that what they were teaching us will help me today.

How has growing up been for you?

Growing up wasn’t so good because I had struggle to survive coupled with family issues that hindered me from a lot of things. My parents separated when I was still a child and I left home for freedom in order to make ends meet. That was how I came to Oshodi in Lagos.

How were you able to manage your time as a bus Conductor and participating in the chess competition?

Yes! I work as a conductor when the organizers came to hold the tournament in Oshodi. I indicated interest to play the chess game when they started. I didn’t work throughout the tournament I had to stop to focus on the competition. That’s why I was able to learn it and play well.

Did you go to school before now and is it in your plans to further your education?

I used to go school and I stopped in Junior secondary school, JSS 2 to be precise. I had to stop going to school after I lost my mother. Education is something I’ve always wanted, to go to school and achieve my dreams. It is my desire to further my education. If I see anyone who can help me achieve that dream of furthering my education, i would appreciate it.

What is your ambition?

I have come to love the game of chess and I want to become a chess master to play to exhibit my skills in the game. I still have the dream of becoming a musician and comedian.

With your new status, What do you want from the government?

What I want from the government is for them to change their perception about all these touts in the streets. They should stop seeing them as non-entities who cannot make it in life. They should stop using taskforce to harass or arrest them rather they should find a way to help them become the best of themselves because there is nobody without a talent including the touts too. Personally, I will want the government to help me achieve my dreams of going to school and support me in any way that they can.

