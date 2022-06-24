Young farmer plucks 16yrs old friend’s eyes, abscond in Bauchi

The Bauchi Police Command has commenced investigations to apprehend a young farmer that allegedly lured his 16-year-old friend, Uzairu Salisu, into his farmland, removed both eyes, and absconded immediately.

As gathered, Salisu, who was found in the pool of his own blood at Dutsen Jira of Yelwa axis of Bauchi, has since been rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for treatment, while the police was said to have begun a manhunt for the young farmer identified as Ibrahim.

On Friday, it was learnt that Ibrahim invited Sanusi, who resides in Kwanan Gulmammu Jahun Quarters, to his farm for a menial job, promising to pay him for his services, but as they proceeded with the job, the suspect allegedly attacked and strangled the victim.

The victim, who was still in pain, narrated that Ibrahim, who resides in Rafin Zurfi axis of the state, used an electric cable to strangulate him and that all he could discover was that both eyes have been removed.

Confirming the developments, Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, promised that the erring culprits would be arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrence for others across the state.

“At about 1800hrs a distress call was received from the ward head of Birshi Mohammed Lawal, that a Boy of about 16 yrs was found in his pool of blood with two of his eyes removed at Dutsen Jira of Yelwa area Bauchi metropolitan.

“A team of Policemen led by DPO Yelwa moved to the scene of the crime and evacuate the victim to Abubakar Tafawabalewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi (ATBUTH) for treatment”, Sanda added.

In a statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakili, the commissioner reiterated that the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance of the activities of their wards.

According to him, it is pertinent now more than ever that the whereabouts of wards and the company they keep are constantly kept in check by all those responsible.

“Community leaders, elders, and authoritative persons should also ensure to keep an eye on happenings within their environment and ensure the needed intervention before situations degenerate”.

He enjoined the citizenry of the State not to relent in partnering with the Police, especially with information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal movement to the police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

