Young businessman gets 74yrs jail term over ₦360M fraud

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ajah has sentenced 45-year-old businessman Chukwudi Goodness to 74 years in prison for stealing ₦360 million and issuing 31 dud cheques, in a fraud case that stretched over nearly a decade.

Goodness received his sentence nine years after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned him on a 33-count charge bordering on theft and the issuance of fraudulent cheques to another businessman, Henry Nnadike.

The businessman during his trial delivered by Justice Josephine Oyefeso, was found guilty on 32 of the 33-count charge filed against him by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the EFCC.

According to a statement issued by the anti-graft commission yesterday, the offences occurred between June and July 2015 in Ikeja, Lagos.

One of the charges read: “That you, Chukwudi Okonkwo Goodness, sometime between the months of June and July, 2015 at Ikeja, within the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court, fraudulently converted and stole the sum of ₦360,000,000.00, property of one Henry Nnadike.”

Goodness had pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him by the agency, leading to a lengthy trial during which four witnesses testified on behalf of the EFCC.

During his trial, prosecution counsel T.J. Banjo called four witnesses and tendered multiple exhibits to prove the case.

In her judgment, Justice Oyefeso ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, finding him guilty on 32 out of the 33 counts.

He was discharged and acquitted on count two, which related to possession of documents containing false pretence. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The judge subsequently sentenced Goodness to seven years imprisonment on count one (stealing), and two years each on counts three to thirty-two for issuing dud cheques.

For count 33; another charge of stealing, the court handed him another seven-year term.

All sentences are to run concurrently, meaning the convict will spend a maximum of seven years in prison.

In addition to his jail terms, the court also ordered the convict to restitute the sum of ₦215 million to the victim within 30 days.

Justice Oyefeso added that he may be considered for a fine only after the restitution is made.