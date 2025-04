In a historic ceremony that marks a new era for the ancient Oyo Kingdom, Oba Abimbola Owoade officially ascended the throne of the Alaafin of Oyo, promising to unite the Yorubaland towards ensuring prosperity in the country.

Aside from that, the monarch disclosed that the palace u der his watch would be embarking on youth empowerment through vocational training in crafts, trades, and cybersecurity.

MORE DETAILS SOON