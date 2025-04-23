Yoruba youths solicit support against Kwara community attackers

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) has sounded a strong alarm over the emergence of a new terrorist group, Mahmuda, following a violent attack on a community in Kwara State.

The Council called on governors of the six Southwest states, traditional rulers, and prominent cultural leaders, including the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, to take immediate and decisive action to forestall any possible incursion into Yorubaland.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, and signed by the National Coordinator of YCYW, Alawode Rahmon, the group described the attack as a “red alert” that must not be ignored.

According to the Council, the incident underscores the growing threat posed by armed groups, spilling over from the Middle Belt and Northern regions of Nigeria.

“The recent violent invasion by the Mahmuda group is not an isolated incident,” the statement reads. “It is a grave warning that must be taken seriously by all stakeholders across the Southwest.”

The Council urged the governors of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Lagos States to collaborate with Yoruba traditional rulers and leaders to activate all existing security frameworks, especially community-based and grassroots vigilance systems, including the Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun.

“Delays or inaction could lead to tragic consequences. Now is the time to act,” the Council warned.

YCYW also appealed to the Federal Government to scale up its support for counter-terrorism efforts and provide necessary intelligence and logistical backing to regional and local security outfits.

Reaffirming its dedication to the protection of Yorubaland and its heritage, the Council called on Yoruba youths to remain alert, proactive, and to promptly report any suspicious activities within their communities.