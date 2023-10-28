Report on Interest
MetroNews

Yoruba women leader passé on @72

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Iyalode of Yorubaland and former and first female national president of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Alaba Lawson, has been reported to have passed on at age 72.

Lawson was said to have passed on after a brief ailment that kept him out of public view.

Her death was announced on Saturday by the Executive Secretary, Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ABEOCCIMA), AbdulRahman Maku.

Maku disclosed that the Iyalode died during the early hours and that the burial death would be announced later.

Her Media Adviser, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, in a statement, said Lawson died “peacefully” at her residence located in Quarry area of Abeokuta, in the early hours of Saturday

The statement indicated that her corpse has been deposited at a private mortuary, pending when date for her burial rites would be concluded.

“We lost our mother, benefactor to the cold hands of death this morning at her private residence in Abeokuta. It was a sad Saturday morning, but we cannot question God who knows the best. We thank God for her life.

“She lived a fulfilled life. Iyalode came, saw and conquered and she will forever continue to rest in perfect peace,” the statement said.

The statement added that the family will later announce burial arrangements, while a condolence register has been opened at the deceased home and at her private established schools located at Oke-Ilewo and Kuto area of Abeokuta respectively.

The deceased was born on the 18th January 1951 to Papa and Mrs. Emmanuel AbionaJiboku in Abeokuta.

Her father was the late Pa Jiboku (aka JibokuTannatanna) of the defunct Electricity Corporation of Nigeria (ECN) and her mother was the daughter of Aderupoko Coker fame of Itesi, Abeokuta.

The late women leader was the proprietress of Lawson Group of Schools established in 1977: – (Crèche, Pre-Nursery, Nursery, Primary, Junior School and College) and Past President of NACCIMA – 19th but 1st Female National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines Agriculture (NACCIMA) 1st Female President Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI).

Lawson was Past Chairman, -Board of Governing Council, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State (MAPOLY), Past President – Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce, Past President – Ogun Council of Chambers of Commerce, Past President –Odu’a Chambers of Commerce.

The late Iyalode was Global Convener – NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG), Fellow and Council Member – Institute of Directors (IoD), member – Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Council Member – Nigerian – British Chambers of Commerce(NBCC), Chairman Board of Trustees – Nigerian Quality Infrastructure Forum(NIQIF).

She was matron women In Logistic and Transport (WILAT), Chairman – ABESTONE Microfinance Bank, Commerce House, Ibara, Abeokuta, 4th Iyalode of Egbaland conferred on her by Oba Oyebade Lipede. Alake of Egbaland.

The deceased was the 1st Iyalode of Yorubaland conferred on her by Oba Lamidi Adeyemi – The Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom and was the matron, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, Matron, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ),Ogun State Council.

Iyalode was matron, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), South-West Nigeria, matron, Nigeria Football Supporters Club and was Amazon of Yorubaland, award bestowed on her by Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeneye Ogunwusi.

