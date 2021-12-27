Yoruba Nation leader unveils tracker app for kidnap victims, others

As part of measures to tackle insecurity, particularly kidnapping across South West region, Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has unveiled a Mobile Application designed to track kidnapped victims, expose danger and criminal hideouts in Yoruba Land.

He explained that the application and alert system has been carefully designed by team of experts to expose criminal elements across nooks and crannies of the region once the victims have the application installed on their phones either it is switched on or off.

The octogenarian said that the security application named PAJAWIRI also also has another system called AFINIHAN that can be used by those without android phones to link up with those with the full application.

Akintoye, who spoke on Monday during the unveiling ceremony held in Ibadan, said that the application had been introduced as part of the group’s contribution to securing lives and property of Yoruba people, saying its resounding success was an evidence that the Yoruba people are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued.

According to him, we have now proven to the world that we cannot be captured nor be subdued. We are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued. It is these Innovations and intellectual powers that we will deploy to get ourselves out of the quagmires of Nigeria.

“Every person in possession of the Pajawiri app on their telephone, will be able to activate the APP instantly, whenever they find themselves in danger. By activating the app, they will be able to alert their families, their friends and their neighbors that they are in danger and that they need help.

“In that way, no Yoruba person needs to be alone anywhere on their farms, schools, market places, shops and anywhere else. Any person who finds himself threatened by danger and who is in possession of Pajawiri will be able to alert other persons for help.

“In short, Yoruba people today, are able now to enjoy security individually and collectively through the use of the APP known as Pajawiri. The Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide owes our engineers who have “put this together an enormous debt of gratitude. The Yoruba people also owe a lot of gratitude to the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination groups, “Ilana Omo Oduduwa” for all the encouragement and support that they have given to these engineers.

“The creators of this APP Pajawiri have magnanimously offered to put this app Pajawiri freely at the disposal of every Yoruba person for the next thirty days. That is, from now till the 21st of January, 2022. This means that all Yoruba people can have the protection of Pajawiri without paying any fees for the next thirty days.

“After that, those who choose to continue to enjoy the protection of Pajawiri will be able to do so with an affordable monthly subscription. That is for those of us who have Smart phones(android, iOS or IPhone). For those of us who do not have smart phones (android, iOS or iPhone), there has been designed a hand-held alert device named AFINIHAN to work equally as effectively as the Pajawiri on the IPhone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

