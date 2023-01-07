Yoruba nation group’s leader, spokesperson resign over corruption allegations

The New Leader of the apex body of Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Wale Adeniran, and the group’s spokesperson, Maxwell Adeleye, have resigned with immediate effect from their position, over corruption allegations against them and its former leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye.

Aside from stepping aside from the group’s activities, they also suspended their participation in the agitation for separation of the South-west states from Nigeria, to clear their names from the corruption allegations rocking the group.

As gathered, the crisis rocking the group emanated after members discovered that the former chairman, Akintoye, and some members were using the group’s name to receive funds from Nigerians abroad and international organizations without seeking the opinions of other members.

The money, as gathered, rather than being paid into the group’s account, were paid into members’ personal account including the former leader, Akintoye, and funds were alleged diverted for other personal uses.

Adeniran and Adeleye both distanced themselves from receiving any money either within the country or diaspora, using the public to release any document detailing funds paid into their private accounts.

In a separate statement released by both former members, they, meanwhile, asked that the former leader of the apex body of the Yoruba self-determination struggle, Akintoye, withdraw 100 percent from the organisation and allow a proper audit of his stewardship.

Adeniran, in his statement on Saturday, added that get resigned in protest against allegations of corruption slammed against him by a Cotonu-based Bureau De Change Agent/Personal Assistant to the former leader, Kabir Adebayo, popularly Obalola.

According to him, Obalola, while slamming Adeniran, said he was responding to claims that Akintoye mismanages funds being paid into his account by well-meaning Yoruba people worldwide, stating that 70% of the money being sent into his account by supporters of Self-Determination Struggle worldwide goes into Professor Wale Adeniran and his wife’s accounts.

“I call on well-meaning Yoruba Leaders and Elders of Thoughts to constitute a committee to look into the allegations raised by Obalola and invite both himself and Professor Banji Akintoye to present their accounts of stewardship and make the reports of their findings open”.

Earlier, Adeleye revealed that he had stepped down as Akintoye’s Communications Manager since August 2022, and asked the former Yoruba Nation leader to allow a proper audit of his tenure.

“In view of recent developments in the Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, I wish to inform all the Yoruba People Worldwide that I have stepped aside and withdrawn from the agitation for an Independent Yoruba Nation under its current leadership with effective from 6th January 2023.

“May I inform members of the public that I stepped aside as the Communications Manager of Professor Banji Akintoye on 5th August 2022 and finally cut off communication with the Historian on 31st October 2022. I have also resigned from my membership of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide effective from Monday 2nd January 2023.

“Those of you that sent your hard-earned money to your heroes should hold those you sent money to for accountability and leave me alone. I will no longer absolve bullets for your heroes. Anyone or group of persons who knows he sent me money should provide proof of payment into my account so that I can respond to the person appropriately.

“I call on Professor Banji Akintoye to also step aside 101% from the Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle so that his account of stewardship and all the funds he has collected can be interrogated by the Yoruba people,” the statement read.

Akintoye stepped down from his position in December 2022. In a statement announcing his resignation, the group’s General Secretary, Tunde Amusat, said the former Yoruba Nation leader handed the baton of leadership to his former Deputy, Prof. Wale Adeniran.

Amusat claimed Akintoye handed over the mantle of leadership to Adeniran, citing old age and a weakened body system as his reasons.

