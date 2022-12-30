Yoruba nation group intensifies push for secession. sets up radio station 

As part of measures to actualize creation of Yoruba nation, the apex body of the groups agitating for self-determination of South West states, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW) has concluded plans to inaugurate its clandestine radio, to further disseminate its messages to members with ease.
The radio station, Radio Ijangbara, was expected to officially hit the airwaves next year and would be broadcasting from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
