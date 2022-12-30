Yoruba nation group intensifies push for secession. sets up radio station 

As part of measures to actualize creation of Yoruba nation, the apex body of the groups agitating for self-determination of South West states, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW) has concluded plans to inaugurate its clandestine radio, to further disseminate its messages to members with ease.

The radio station, Radio Ijangbara, was expected to officially hit the airwaves next year and would be broadcasting from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Chairman of the group, Prof. Wale Adeniran, and the Secretary, IOOW, Tunde Amusat, who jointly announced the new radio station through a statement released yesterday, said that the online radio station would commence operation on January 1st, 2023.

According to a joint statement, the radio shall serve the interest of Yoruba Self-Determination struggle within and outside the shores of Nigeria. And everyone can listen to the radio through its website, and the mobile application of the radio can be downloaded as well.

“We are inviting all Yoruba Self-Determination Activists to the launching and formal unveiling of Ijangbara Radio on 1st January, 2023. This radio is being donated by Ilana Omo Oodua, being the apex body, to serve as the official broadcast radio of the Yoruba Self-Determination struggle,” the statement said.

The launch, according to the statement, will kick off by 8pm West African Time through zoom.

Meanwhile, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide has announced the appointment of an Ado-Ekiti based prominent Medical Doctor, Adebayo Orire and a former Chairman of Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alli Oyedeji popularly known as Baba Dodo, as Patrons.

Oyedeji hails from Okeho in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State. He was Chairman, Kajola local government between 1996-1997. A respected Community Leader, Oyedeji once served as a member of Governing Council of The Polytechnic of Ibadan and National Salaries and Wages commission.

Orire is a grassroots mobilizer, community leader and currently, the Chairman, Elite Mobilization Committee of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide. He contested twice unsuccessfully, for the Governorship of Ekiti State.

According to a joint statement by Adeniran and Amusat, both Orire and Oyedeji shall work with the Worldwide Executive Council of Ilana Omo Oodua to ensure that its aims and objectives are actualized, impeccably.

