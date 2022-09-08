Yoruba nation group adjusts constitution, dismisses reports on seeding responsibility

In a bid to boost their chances for the actualisation of their mandate, the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups and apex body for the Yoruba nation agitation struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), has amended its constitution to conform with the current global trend.

Aside from that, the Yoruba nation group has dismissed reports that it has seeded its responsibilities to another non-governmental organization, Yoruba Self-Determination Movement (YSDM), describing the report as far from the truth.

The constitutional adjustment was disclosed in a statement signed by the members and made available to The Guild on Thursday.

IOOW’s amended constitution was passed after 51 members of the organization moved a motion for adjustment and passed the constitution after 48 hours’ notice to other members to make contributions and raise a counter motion on the document and no counter motion was raised.

As gathered, the amended constitution for the apex Yoruba agitation body takes effect from 8th September 2022, with significant adjustments made in it.

The amended constitution has converted the position of Deputy Alana to Chairman with the responsibility of being the Head of Administration saddled with the management of day-to-day administration of the organization while Alana remains the Supreme Political Head.

Also, the organisation’s new constitution divided the executive into Worldwide Executive Council and Extended Worldwide Executive Council.

According to the statement, the amended constitution unbundled the United States of America (USA), Canada, and United Kingdom (UK) Chapters.

“The USA Chapter was divided into Central USA, Western USA, and Eastern USA while the Canada and UK Chapters were unbundled into Western and Central Canada and UK respectively.

“The members said more chapters were established in the UK, Canada, and UK to allow effective and efficient mobilisation of the Yoruba People for the actualisation of Yoruba Nation struggle and for administrative convenience.

Meanwhile, the members described the statement credited to the Chairman of its outgoing Interim Management Committee (IIMC), Dr. Adegbola Olagbegi wherein he declared that IOOW is no more the umbrella/apex body of Yoruba Self-Determination Group, as a betrayal of the organization and ridicule of its hard-earned status in the liberation struggle.

“Ilana Omo Oodua till today is the largest Yoruba Self-Determination Organization with valid and empirical structure in all continents of the world. The fact is that whatever affects Ilana Omo Oodua today affects the struggle as a whole.

“So, whatever the IIMC Chairman, Dr. Adegbeola Olagbegi says about the group he placed over Ilana Omo Oodua is his personal opinion which is very unfortunate but we have decided to move on.

“Therefore, upon the passage of this constitution, and in the absence of validly elected Executive Council, we wish to inform members that a general meeting of all registered members of Ilana Omo Oodua worldwide will hold on Sunday 11th September, 2022 to constitute an Electoral Committee that will set up the machinery for the conduct of elections into the Worldwide Executive Council.”

