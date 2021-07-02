Yoruba nation agitators not backing down on Lagos rally- Convener

Inspite of warnings issued by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Hakeem Odumosu, to Yoruba nation proponents to stay away from the state, the agitators have declared that the proposed demonstration scheduled to hold on Saturday across the state would go on as planned.

The pro-Yoruba Nation’s rally organisers said that the threat issued by the law enforcement agency has not affected their plans for the demonstration and urged Lagosians to troop out and join the rally and not panic over the threat, saying rather than arrest, the police would provide security for the protesters during the exercise.

In the letter written to the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Commissioner of Police’s office, by General Secretary and Legal Adviser, George Akinola, and Olasupo Ojo, of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), the organisation insisted that rather than back down, more people have indicated interests in the rally for July 3rd, 2021.

The group, led by renowned historian and former lawmaker, Prof. Banji Akintoye, argued that the constitution allows demonstration and that the rally scheduled to hold on Saturday would hold without any intimidation and that they promised to be peaceful during the demonstration.

Through a statement made available to newsmen by the group’s communication’s manager, Maxwell Adeleye, IOO said: “We have been peaceful, orderly and lawful at everywhere we have visited, therefore, we call on the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that the rally is not hijacked by hoodlums.

“We are happy that the Police already know that hoodlums are likely to hijack the rally. Now, we call on the police to ensure such does not happen like it didn’t happen in Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, and Ogun States respectively where we’ve held our rallies.

“It is the duty of the Police to safeguard our peaceful demonstration and protect us. On our own part, we promise to cooperate with the police towards ensuring that the rally is peaceful and orderly.”, the statement, concluded.

