Yoruba leaders fault Presidency’s stance on Abba Kyari’s successor

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

An umbrella body for Southwest socio-cultural groups within and beyond Nigeria, Yoruba World Congress (YWC ), has faulted the Presidency’s claim on the appointment of late Abba Kyari’s successor and the role to be played by the next appointee by President Muhammadu Buhari.

YWC argued that the country was presently not administered democratically rather was been ruled by Buhari-led administration as a personal business organisation which structure depends on the whims and caprices of the owner and those whom he employed to oversee the business on hi behalf.

The organisation’s claim came after Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said that Kyari’s passage does not mean that there is a vacuum in the government of Nigeria and that since he left the office for hospital, the job of governance never stopped because there was a structure in place as President Muhammadu Buhari decides who becomes Kyari’s successor.

Reacting over the Shehu’s claim on behalf of YWC, the leader/President-General of the organization, Prof. Banji Akintoye, in a statement made available to our correspondent, stressed that the strategy adopted by the present administration was not in conformity with global best practices.

“Our position is that Nigeria is being run as a Banana Republic, a country in which the structure of government depends on the whims and caprices of the leader of the government, that this is outrageous and unacceptable, and that it should stop immediately.

“Nigeria is a fully constitutional republic in which the structure of government is laid down by the constitution. Therefore, it is outrageous and unacceptable that constitutionally provided for, and constitutionally appointed, office holders of the government of Nigeria should, under any circumstances, be subjected to the absurdity of having to go through the Chief of Staff to see the President.

“We are talking of high public officials such as Ministers, Ambassadors, Top federal Career civil servants, State Governors, National Assembly members and, to our collective embarrassment, even the Vice-president. A Chief of Staff is no more than the head of the president’s kitchen cabinet, the president’s own personal collection of personal staff, that has no superiority to the structural pillars established by the constitution of Nigeria.

“Abba Kyari’s unconstitutional position as de facto president in recent times, coupled with an elected President who is periodically nowhere to be found, has seriously denuded the legitimacy of government in our country.

“It represents the ultimate manifestation of the seizure of government by a cabal belonging to a small section of our country, an unconstitutional seizure of government that is being effected and perpetuated by impunity, and by spiteful disregard of the respect due to the other sections and nationalities of our country who together constitute the majority in our country.

“We the majority of Nigerians have watched with shock and pain, and other nations of the world have been looking at us with total disbelief and pity, as our country has been run like the personal estate of a small cabal. We have a Vice President who has been boxed into a disrespectful corner simply because he does not belong to the self-appointed owners of our country”, Akintoye added.