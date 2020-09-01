Yoruba leaders caution NASS against CAMA, water bills passage

A socio-political group, Yoruba World Congress (YWC) has cautioned National Assembly against passage of new Companies and Allied Matter Act (CAMA) 2020 and water regulatory bills on the floor of the house.

The Yoruba leaders stated that the passage of the bills would affect peace that was currently experienced in South West and further aid ongoing plans to Islamise Nigeria.

YWC stated that protection of Yoruba indigenes’ lives and property and other ethnic nationalities domiciled in the Southwest geopolitical zone were paramount and that it would stand against any action that could truncate such.

Addressing newsmen, the leader indicated their stance on Tuesday at a press briefing on the state of affairs in YWC after one year of its establishment in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to them, the Water bill at the national assembly represents a background maneuver to bring back RUGA and further appropriate more of the resources of Yorubaland.

“In equal effect, the CAMA bill cannot stand because it puts the control of one religious group under another. It represents the ruthless deployment of power by the Muslim North to further continue the Islamisation and Fulanisation of Nigeria”.

The Yoruba leaders, however, applauded the six southwest states governor for establishing Amotekun, a para-military outfit, inspite of the hostility and intimidation.s

Also, the leaders pledged their loyalty to Prof. Banji Akintoye and said that his leadership style aided YWC admission into Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) within the first year of the congress existence.

Among the leaders that declared their support to Akintoye’s leadership were: Taiye Ayorinde, Victor Taiwo, Prof. Kayode Ogundoro, chief imam of Yoruba land, Abdulraheem Aduanigba, Dr. Tunde Amusat, Dr. Juwon Akinsola, and Prof. Wale Adeniran