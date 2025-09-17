Yoruba group advocates speaking indigenous language to children

The Omo Yoruba Global Alliance (OYGA) in the United Kingdom, has urged parents of Yoruba extractions globally to desist from speaking English and other foreign languages to their children anywhere, to avoid losing their identity.

OYGA added that adhering to this strategy will also help to preserve Yoruba culture from going into extinction, not only for this generation but also for generations yet unborn.

The President, Convener, and Founder of the group, Olayinka Shokoya, a legal practitioner, gave this admonition over in Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom, during a historic event themed “Amala Fiesta Day” held at the Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, Gendros Street, Swansea UK.

The event was organized by the Omo Yoruba Global Alliance, a socio-cultural organization, attracted many dignitaries from all walks of life.

Addressing the gathering, Shokoya, who stated that the gathering was designed to celebrate Yoruba heritage and culture, described the Yorubas as “Omoluabi people” (Upright people) whose culture must be protected.

He stressed that the celebration is more than just an event; it is a reflection of who the Yoruba people are proud bearers of a culture rich in tradition, heritage, and unity.

The group’s founder added that as the original sons and daughters of Oduduwa, the mission of OYGA is to unite Yoruba people both at home and abroad in a shared commitment to sustainable development, cultural preservation, and social empowerment through collaboration, innovation, and community-driven initiatives.

Shokoya emphasized that “Amala Fiesta Day” is about unity, laughter, relaxation, and joy. It’s a chance for us to come together as sons and daughters of Omo Yoruba in Swansea, Wales, to eat, dance, play games, get to know one another, and celebrate our beautiful identity, cultural heritage, and diversity”.

He noted that the Yoruba culture of Omoluabi must not be forgotten, even while living abroad.

“We must show the world that the Yoruba are special. We are not just a unit of a nation in Nigeria; we are a people rich in culture, values, morals, hospitality, love, kindness, peace, and happiness. That is the reason for this celebration of ‘Amala Fiesta Day,’ the first of its kind in Wales, United Kingdom,” he explained.

Shokoya further revealed OYGA’s plans to continue bringing people together to celebrate Yoruba heritage. “We don’t want our children to forget our culture. Our Yoruba language and culture must not go into extinction. I am happy to inform you that we have concluded plans to commence online classes where we will be teaching Yoruba alphabets, culture, and customs to ensure that Yoruba children globally can access these free lessons,” he said.

While noting that volunteers from the Yoruba community have agreed to serve as teachers in this new initiative, aimed at ensuring Yoruba children do not lose their identity to Western culture, he noted that the group would ensure that in December 2025 the second edition of this Amala Fiesta Day holds in the country.

Adding his voice to the Amala Fiesta Day celebration, the Vice President of OYGA, Solomon Adeniji, expressed his joy at witnessing the first-ever celebration of Yoruba heritage in the United Kingdom.

Citing a Yoruba proverb, Adeniji stated: “The deities of any culture that fail to teach and show the youth its processes and procedures will see such a culture die naturally.”

He explained that this proverb is the foundation of OYGA’s mission to celebrate Yoruba culture, heritage, and customs through events like Amala Fiesta Day in Swansea, Wales, UK.

Adeniji also emphasized the urgent need to preserve the Yoruba language among children in the diaspora.

“It is obvious here in the United Kingdom that many Yoruba children can no longer speak the Yoruba language. In Wales, for instance, the Welsh language is recognized alongside English on official documents, signage, emails, and letters. Meanwhile, back home in Nigeria, English remains the official national language. This is why we must take deliberate steps to preserve our language,” he added.

The Vice president stressed that the day’s celebration was a significant step forward for the Yoruba community in the UK.

“Our vision is to build a united, empowered, and prosperous Omo Yoruba community through inclusive development, cultural pride, and collective action,” he added.

Children and other personalities also shared their thoughts at the event.

An 11yrs old gorl, Testimony Adeniji,, said: “I feel amazing. Finally, we have the opportunity to celebrate our own food, Amala, and our culture in the United Kingdom. My words of encouragement to the white community are to respect Yoruba culture as well as other African languages here in the UK.”

Another young Nigerian, Testimony Shokoya, also expressed her excitement: “I was happy to be part of the children who celebrated our culture in the UK because some children feel intimidated to show their culture, which kills their self-esteem. Yoruba people are caring, hospitable, hardworking, well-dressed, and have good hearts for everyone,” she said.

Abdulfatai Omotunde, Coordinator of NASFAT Swansea, also commended the organizers: “This is a thoughtful initiative to promote our culture here in the Western world. A significant number of children came with their parents through the student visa route between 2020 and 2023, and parents must be cautious not to let these children lose their cultural identity. This is a timely program, and I urge all Yoruba sons and daughters to support it,” he said.

Olaitan Odua, another participant, said: “I am so happy to be here. I can feel the taste of home Amala, Gbegiri, and Ewedu. This has lifted the emotions of loneliness and reduced the mental stress of living in the Western world,” she remarked.