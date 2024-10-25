Yoruba gave birth to the world – Oluwo

At a ceremony commemorating Yoruba cultural heritage, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, ignited debates by asserting that the Yoruba tribe is the founding father of all continents.



The Osun monarch added that Asians, Europeans, and Americans were all the descendants of Africa, saying the evolution of man began in Africa.



The monarch stated this during the launch of the Lagos cultural mission in the Lekki axis of Lagos.



While backing his claims, the Yoruba monarch stated that the first humans on earth “Adam and Eve” were both a Yoruba name, noting that the Westerners claimed them as their own as Africans then had no writing technology leading them to forgo their ancestors.



Akanbi, who said the Yoruba tribe is known for merging names to become one, explained that the name Adam is a combination of “Ada Ninu Amu” which originally means created from clay, the three merged, he said formed “Adam”.



“The original Greek text refers to the first woman as Εύα (Eua), which was translated from Emperor Constantine’s version of the Hebrew text. This name, meaning ‘coming out of,’ was later rendered as Eve in the 16th-century King James Bible, via Wycliffe’s translation. However, the authentic pronunciation is actually ‘Awawu,’ a Yoruba word,” he explained.



“Anybody might not agree with me, but the Chinese, including Americans and the Europeans this is your root, they call it African root and you are from here”



“Go and check your DNA and come back home and we gave birth to you. Remember light comes from darkness,” he added.



The monarch, who spoke during his goodwill message urged his tribe men to embrace their culture stating that it defines who they are.



He also commended the Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Idris Aregbe, saying I have not seen culture being promoted this much.