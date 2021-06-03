Yobe Police detains 25yrs-old farmer over well poisoning 

A 25-year-old farmer, Mohammad Mohammad has been arrested by the Yobe State Command for allegedly poisoning nine wells in Kasesa village near Damaturu, area of the state.

The police stated that the suspect on May 25, poured insecticide into nine wells which are sources of water to residents and herds in the area of the state.

Confirming the arrest, the state’s command spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Damaturu, said the law enforcement agency after the result of several laboratory analysis conducted, identified and arrested the suspect.

The spokesman said, “When we collected the well eater as a sample and conducted laboratory analysis, we discovered that they were contaminated with faecal Coliforms, which can cause cholera, typhoid, and other water-borne diseases.

Abdulkarim said the suspect after thorough interrogation, confessed to committing the crime, adding that the suspect claimed his intention was to deter herders from invading his farm.

The spokesman said that the suspect would be charged to court soon. He added that the command was also making efforts to arrest the herdsmen and charge them with alleged criminal trespassing.

He advised farmers and herders to avoid acts capable of inciting violence.

