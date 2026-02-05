Yobe police arrest 6-man robbery gang stealing tricycle

The police held in custody an 18-year-old boy, Shettima Adamu, and five other gang members for burglary in Yobe State.

The Police Command arrested the gang led by the teenager, disclosing that they indulged in buying and selling of stolen properties as well as an occurrence of burgling a shop to scoop goods worth N530,000.

The security agency relayed that the sextet commited the burgled the shops in Bayan Tasha and Nayi Nawa areas in Damaturu area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, Dungus Abdulkarim, said in a statement on Thursday that the prime suspect, Adamu, was arrested at about 4 a.m. on February 2, 2026, at Nayi Nawa. He said preliminary investigations revealed that he confessed to his involvement in the crimes and subsequently led operatives to five other suspects allegedly linked to the buying and selling of stolen property.

Abdulkarim identified the accomplices as Abdullahi Abubakar, Mohd Suleman, Hassan Adamu and Mohd Hayatu, all aged 20, as well as Mohd Nura, 19, all, residents in the same neighbourhood.

The police figure said that some of the stolen items were recovered during the operation and documented as exhibits.

In a related development, the command also confirmed the arrest of a 38-year-old man, Abdulrazaq AbdulAzeez, in connection with the robbery of a tricycle in Potiskum.

According to the police at the Potiskum Divisional Police Headquarters, a distress call was made to the post at about 3:30 p.m. on February 2, 2026, reporting that a tricycle operator had been attacked and rendered unconscious after a harmful substance was allegedly administered on him.

Abdulkarim said sustained intelligence gathering and collaboration with the Keke Napep Union led to the interception of the stolen tricycle at a police checkpoint in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State.

He added that the suspect, who resides in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State, has been transferred to Yobe for further investigation, while efforts are ongoing to track down two other suspects believed to be at large.

Reacting to the arrests, the Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling crime across the state. He warned that criminal activities do not pay and urged youths to pursue legitimate means of livelihood, stressing that there would be no safe haven for criminals in Yobe State.