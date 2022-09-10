Yobe PDP Rep candidate dies @59 after protracted illness

Ahead of next year’s election, one of the House of Representatives candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe State, Mohammed Bukar, popularly called Terror has died and was laid to rest by the State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, other personalities in the state.

Bukar was the candidate of the party for Damaturu, Gujba, Gulani and Tarmuwa Federal Constituency and was expected to commence his campaign when he suddenly fell sick and was pronounced dead by medical experts in the state.

The Yobe state former Water Corporation boss was said to have died at the age of 59 at the State University Teaching Hospital in Damaturu in the early hours of Saturday after a protracted illness.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman for the state, sources said, was said to have been diagnosed by medical experts of a liver related ailment and later died after all efforts to save him proved abortive.

During the funeral held at the Yobe central mosque and Islamic Center Damaturu, the Chief Imam for the religious centre, Mohammad Yusuf, urged everyone at the ceremony to adhere to tenets of Islam.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Idi Gubana, prayed to God for forgiveness of the deceased as well as give the family fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Buni, meanwhile, described late Mohammed Bukar as a hard-working officer who spent most of his life in service to the public, as a dedicated public officer, and to civil servants, as State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress.

The Governor said his death was a huge loss to the state “though retired, he battled his ailment with the hope to get back on his feet to continue serving humanity.

“However, the will of Allah our creator remains supreme and with total submission to His will, we pray He grants late Mohammed eternal rest.

“While in service, late Mohammed (Terror) was a consummate professional who understood and executed his responsibilities with passion.

“He will be missed for his kind-hearted support to others, show of concern, and sense of humour. He was generous and always willing to assist those in need,” Buni said.

