Yobe PDP chieftain defects to APC

A leading figure in Yobe politics and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sani Yarin-Fika, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing his confidence in the leadership style and development record of Governor Mala Buni.

Fika said his decision was driven by a deep conviction that the Buni-led administration embodies sincerity, inclusiveness, and progress in governance.

According to him, the level of transformation under the current government has convinced many that Yobe’s future lies with the ruling party.

The announcement was made during a formal ceremony in Damaturu on Friday, where Governor Buni personally welcomed Fika and his supporters into the APC.

“I joined the APC because I see honesty of purpose, clear direction, and genuine commitment to development,” Fika said.

“Governor Buni’s leadership has united the people of Yobe beyond party lines, and I want to be part of that success story.”

Fika also revealed that his supporters across Potiskum and other parts of the Zone B Senatorial District had already pledged to follow him into the APC, adding that the PDP and other opposition parties “no longer stand a chance” in Yobe politics.

Reacting to the defection, APC State Chairman Mohammed Gadaka described Fika’s move as a “big catch” and a sign of growing confidence in the ruling party.

“We are excited to receive a grassroots mobiliser like Alhaji Fika. His influence will further strengthen our base, especially in Zone B,” he said.

Governor Buni, in his remarks, said Fika’s defection was both symbolic and strategic, enhancing the party’s grassroots presence.

“We welcome Alhaji Fika and his followers wholeheartedly. Their decision to join us reflects the progress we are making in building a united and prosperous Yobe,” the governor stated.

Meanwhile, political analysts in the state have described the move as a major blow to the PDP, noting that Fika’s departure could further weaken the opposition ahead of the next election.