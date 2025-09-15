Yobe man kills woman over witchcraft allegations

Operatives of the Yobe State Police Command have launched a manhunt to track down Bello Manu, a man from Chirawa village in Bade Local Government Area, who allegedly stabbed a Aisha Umaru, a 40-year-old woman to death on suspicion of witchcraft.

The manhunt followed a report from residents of the community that Manu allegedly stabbed Aisha, whom he accused of bewitching his son.

According to a police source, the suspect fled the village immediately after the attack to avoid being caught by security agents.

“The victim was rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Gashua, where a medical doctor confirmed her death. After an autopsy, the body was released to her parents for burial,” the source said.

“The suspect took the law into his own hands, and this is unacceptable. We encourage people to approach security agencies with complaints instead of resorting to violence,” he added.

Community leaders condemned the incident, stressing that witchcraft accusations often lead to mob justice or targeted attacks in rural areas.

“This tragedy shows the danger of allowing fear and suspicion to guide our actions,” one village elder noted.

Meanwhile, the state command has assured residents that efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspect and prosecute him in accordance with the law.