Yobe man in police custody for defiling minor

A 35-year-old man Aliyu Yarima has been taken Yobe police custody after defiling a 16-year-old girl, leaving her with serious internal injuries that required urgent hospital treatment.

According to police report, the suspect lured the vulnerable teenager with a spiked drink, rendered her unconscious, and then raped her at his residence in Potiskum Local Government Area, Yobe.

The distressing incident came to light after the young girl’s parents rushed her to a medical facility when they saw her bleeding.

Upon getting to the hospital, medical personnel did various checkups on the young girl and it was confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

After the confirmation of the sexual assault, the parents reported the incident to police operatives attached to the Tarmuwa Divisional Police Headquarters in Babbangida town, Tarmuwa Local Government Area.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that on 16th January 2026, the suspect allegedly lured the victim and gave her a soft drink mixed with hard drugs, which rendered her unconscious. He then took her to his residence, where he allegedly committed the act of rape,” the command’s Yobe State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Dungus Abdulkarim,

Abdulkarim added that the victim sustained serious internal injuries, which contributed to the delay in reporting the crime, before she was eventually taken to the General Hospital, Babbangida, for treatment and examination.

The police spokesperson urged members of the public to report all cases of sexual abuse and related crimes promptly.

“The command remains committed to protecting vulnerable persons, especially children and women, from such barbaric acts.”

He encouraged anyone with useful information to come forward to the nearest police station without delay.