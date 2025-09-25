Yobe Govt., UNICEF partner on ending child malnutrition

The Yobe State Government has deepened its collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in a renewed effort to eliminate child malnutrition by empowering local actors and strengthening grassroots response systems.

This joint initiative aims to build capacity, enhance sustainability, and ensure that no child is left behind in the fight against hunger and poor nutrition.

The partnership was unveiled during a dialogue session in Damaturu, organized by the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency in collaboration with UNICEF.

Speaking at the event, UNICEF’s Emergency Specialist from the Maiduguri Office, Josephine Nneka, emphasized that the initiative is founded on the belief that local actors, ranging from community-based organizations to state agencies, are best positioned to reach vulnerable children in difficult terrains and conflict-affected communities.

According to her, these groups play a critical role in educating families on proper feeding practices and promoting the use of local food items to meet children’s nutritional needs.

Nneka added that no fewer than 105 local actors in Borno and Yobe are currently being trained by UNICEF in emergency response and financial management.

She explained that the programme also includes public sensitization on exclusive breastfeeding, water and sanitation awareness, and the reintegration of abducted children with their families.

“UNICEF cannot be everywhere at once due to security and logistical challenges. However, by empowering local actors, we can reach children even in the most hard-to-access areas,” Nneka said.

Also speaking, Mohammad Jalo, Director of Rescue Operations at the Yobe Emergency Management Agency, stated that the dialogue would help harmonize the roles of different actors to prevent duplication of responsibilities during emergency responses.

“As donor support declines, building the capacities of local actors becomes key to the sustainability and ownership of the emergency response system,” Jalo said.

Kachalla Mustapha, Executive Director of Roadmap for Women and Youth Development, said that the dialogue had strengthened his ability to secure funds from UNICEF for emergency response efforts.

“This initiative has enhanced our capacity to mobilize resources and deliver services to our people effectively. With our knowledge of the terrain, we are better equipped to reach those in need,” he said.