Yobe Govt. targets maternal mortality reduction, approves construction of 356 health centres

As a measure to improve healthcare services for maternal and childcare, Yobe State Government has made provision for 356 health facilities in its Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health programme.

The project is targeted to enhance medical treatment as well as provide high-impact, cost-effective maternal and child survival interventions.

This development was made known by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Lawan Gana, at the inauguration of the 2022 MNCH Week, on Tuesday in Damaturu.

The commissioner stated that the MNCH week has been integrated with intensified State Outreach Days (ISODs). Hence, the 356 designated health facilities, two per ward, is identified to provide high impact MNCH services across the 178 wards of the state.

According to him, “this include underserved, nomadic, and hard-to-reach settlements and communities within the catchment areas of the wards”.

However, Gana reiterated that the main objective of the project is to provide high-impact, cost-effective maternal and child survival interventions.

The Executive Secretary, Yobe Primary Healthcare Management Agency, Dr. Babagana Machina, said some nine interventions would be provided under the MNCH week. The services which include immunisation, vitamin A supplementation, ante-natal care, deworming of children, nutrition, and screening.

Others are micronutrient powder supplementation, health promotion on key household practices, family planning and birth registration. However, he urged the people of the state, especially pregnant women and children to participate in the exercise.

Machina commended the state government for execution of the viable healthcare development programmes, while he acknowledged the support of UNICEF, ACF International, World Food Programme, Action Against Hunger and others for the laudable development.

