Yobe Govt shuts down schools ahead hunger protest

The Yobe State Government has shut down primary and secondary schools ahead of the nationwide hardship protests slated for August 1, 2024.

As gathered, the closure of the schools would be coming earlier than the scheduled date after the protest organizers insisted on the demonstration rather than engaging in dialogue.

The State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education disclosed this in a memo signed by the Director of Schools Management, Bukar Modu, and seen on Tuesday.

Schools in the state would be closed on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 as against Friday, August 2, 2024 which marks the end of the academic session in the public and private schools.

The memo stated that the decision became necessary following the planned nationwide protest, adding that the schools would resume academic activities on September 15, 2024.

When contacted, the State Commissioner Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education Professor Abba Adam, confirmed the development to newsmen.

He said, ‘‘You know we might know the beginning of this protest but could not predict the consequences. We don’t want to risk the lives of these innocent pupils, in a situation whereby something could happen to them.

‘‘Since we have come to the end of this academic session which would be Friday, 2nd August 2024, we have decided to shut down the schools effective from Wednesday, 31 July 2024 for their safety.

‘‘Although, we are optimistic, we would have peace of mind and feel comfortable if these protests happened when these pupils were with their parents at home.

‘‘If we send these boys to their parents, at least the ministry has discharged its responsibility by keeping these pupils safe and we feel that even some of these boys preferred to stay with their parents and guardians.’’