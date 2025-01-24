Yobe Govt. sets deadline date for Hajj fare payment

The Yobe State Hajj Commission has declared January 31st as the deadline date for intending pilgrims to complete payment for the 2025 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The commission said that documentation and visa processing would only be completed for intending pilgrims who have made full payments.

Its spokesman, Suleiman Sabo, highlighted that, based on NAHCON’s announcement, the Hajj fare for Yobe State is over N8.3 million, ensuring every pilgrim knows the exact balance required.

He also noted that the commission would provide each pilgrim $500 as a basic travel allowance and assured that adequate feeding arrangements had been made for pilgrims in Mecca.

Suleiman, who announced the development in Damaturu on Friday, urged those who have made partial payments to settle the outstanding balance by the deadline.

“All payments must be finalized before the specified date to allow the commission to prepare the official list of intending pilgrims and remit the funds to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON),” Sabo stated.

Expressing gratitude, Sabo thanked Governor Mai Mala Buni for his continued support in ensuring the smooth organization of the pilgrimage.