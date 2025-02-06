Yobe Govt. returns 800 out-of-school children to classrooms

The Yobe State Government has facilitated the return of 800 out-of-school children to classrooms, in its ongoing efforts to revitalize education in the state.

This scheme, according to the government, aims to drastically reduce the alarming number of children deprived of formal education due to the devastating effects of insurgency and poverty.

The initiative was spearheaded by the state’s Ministry of Education, in alliance with the non-governmental organization, Building the Future Support for Social Development Initiative (BTF), which contributed innovative solutions and expertise to help address the complex challenges facing the education sector.

Confirming this remarkable development, Governor Mai Buni, a staunch advocate for education reforms, on Thursday, reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to overcome the multifaceted issues in the education sector across the state.

As stated by Buni, his administration is actively working on rehabilitating and equipping schools, as well as recruiting highly qualified teachers to enhance the quality of teaching and learning across public institutions.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Education, Mohammed Sani, underscored the government’s dedication to ensuring that every child has access to high-quality education. Sani highlighted that the returning children were provided with essential learning materials, including textbooks, uniforms, and writing materials, to support their seamless transition back to school.

Educational stakeholders and parents have welcomed this development, praising the initiative while urging the government to sustain its efforts in addressing the barriers to education.

The reintegration of these children is a crucial step towards reducing illiteracy and empowering future generations, ultimately contributing to the state’s social and economic development.