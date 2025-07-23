Yobe Govt. reopens two markets after police approval

The Yobe State government has reopened two major markets previously closed due to rising security concerns, bringing relief to local traders and residents who depend heavily on them for their livelihoods.

The decision to lift the closure on Kukareta and Buniyadi markets, located in Damaturu and Gujba Local Government Areas, respectively, follows a joint security review conducted by the state government and security agencies, which confirmed significant improvements in the security situation around the affected areas.

The markets were initially shut down as part of a strategic effort by the state government and security agencies to disrupt and dismantle suspected food supply chains believed to be supporting insurgents operating within the region, thereby weakening their resources and operational capabilities.

Governor Mala Buni’s Security Adviser, Dahiru Abdulsalam, confirmed the resumption of activities in the commercial space, during a press briefing held in the state capital on Wednesday.

“After reviewing the security situation in the state, I am pleased to announce that two out of the three markets previously closed due to insecurity, Kukareta and Buniyadi, have been reopened,” Abdulsalam told journalists.

Despite the reopening, he emphasized that the ban on the sale of petrol between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. remains in effect warning that any violator of this directive will be apprehended.

The state government also announced plans to establish a special task force to monitor farmland and cattle route encroachments, aiming to prevent renewed tensions between farmers and herders.

“Although there has been a significant reduction in clashes recently, we are committed to preventing future conflicts through effective monitoring and enforcement,” Abdulsalam added.