Yobe Govt. relocates 240 families after flood submerge homes

Following torrential flooding that destroyed homes and farmlands, submerged several communities, and displaced many residents, the Yobe State Government has intervened by relocating about 240 families to safety.

The relocation exercise was carried out to protect residents from worsening health and security risks linked to the disaster after the flood took over their houses.



The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) confirmed the relocation to the press on Wednesday, stating that the operation was conducted in Garin Kolo, a community in Nangere Local Government Area, where homes were washed away by the flood.

According to the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Mohammed Goje, the emergency response was undertaken on the direct instruction of Governor Mai Mala Buni, who, he said, has remained committed to the welfare of affected communities.

Goje noted that land had been provided by the local government for temporary settlement.

“The terrain was challenging, but we ensured no one was left behind. Special attention was given to families with young children and elderly members,” he explained.

“So far, 22 makeshift shelters have been constructed to accommodate over 200 people, with additional structures underway. We have also set up a water reservoir, five emergency toilets, and stationed an ambulance for medical emergencies,” Goje added.

In addition, security personnel, including officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Police, were deployed to safeguard lives and property during the relocation.

Goje further disclosed that some displaced residents in fragile health conditions were immediately taken to the General Hospital in Nangere for treatment.