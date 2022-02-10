Yobe Govt. promises to improve education quality, others

The Yobe Government has reiterated it promise and commitment towards improving the quality of education and reviving the educational infrastructure in the state.

As a crucial sector of the state, the government pledged to invest immensely in order to ensure that students across the state are offered the best education in a conducive environment of learning as well.

This was necessitated by the unconducive nature of many schools which the government plans to change with its new policy of quality education for students as well as teachers in the state.

Speaking during an Education Fund Raiser on Thursday at Sheraton Hotel, in Abuja, Yobe State Governor, Mala Buni disclosed that the state government constructed and renovated over 300 schools, established six Model schools and seven Mega schools across the state.

Buni, also said that the state government procured Text books and Laboratory Equipment worth N1 billion and supplied class and office furniture worth over N1 billion to create a conducive atmosphere for learning and teaching in the schools.

Similarly, Buni said his administration has trained and retrained about 10,000 teachers to improve their capacity on teaching methodology to impart knowledge and skills efficiently and effectively, adding that school feeding programme was recently introduced in order to motivate students against dropping out.

“The state government is employing more qualified teachers to man the schools. This administration has also taken deliberate measures to enrich the school feeding programme and recently, we introduced chicken and eggs on the school menu to ensure that no student abandons school due to lack of feeding.

“Our investment in education in the last two years has paid off handsomely. Our students’ performances in national examinations have improved tremendously with more qualified candidates to exhaust the state’s admission quota in tertiary institutions,” he said.

However, he stressed that the bulk of work towards achieving quality education in the state rests solely on the shoulders of the government but is far beyo nd the traditional Treasury capacity of Yobe which necessitated the fund raising, adding that it would go a long way to actualize their plans.

“the enormity of the task to rejuvenate education in the state is far beyond the traditional Treasury capacity of Yobe, even as we put forward our best efforts. Consequent to these challenges, we decided to approach your good selves, our potential benefactors, through this education fund raising event to seek your support, in cashor in kind of endowment seed fund to an estimated value of N25 billion. This will go a long way to help us satisfactorily sustain the delivery of the work we have set out to achieve,” he added.

Buni further noted that the fund raising would enable the state develop and maintain high standard of education philosophy; education policy; legal, regulatory, and institutional arrangement in the Basic and Secondary Education sub sector, adding that the fund would help the state eliminate the problem of out-of-school children; maintain the highest standard of enrolment, attendance, and retention with special attention to girls’ education.

