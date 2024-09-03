Yobe Govt. lay to rest 130 farmers killed during ISWAP attack

The Yobe State Government has laid 130 farmers killed by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) during an attack in Mafa community, Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State, to rest in a mass grave.

The burial of the farmers took place after a joint team of military, vigilante, and community members combed the nooks and crannies of the community to recover the bodies of residents.

It was learnt that before the burial, the corpses of the victims were conveyed from the community to Babbangida, the local government’s headquarters for verification.

As gathered on Tuesday, the gunmen stormed the community in retaliation for the villagers’ alleged involvement in providing intelligence to the military, which led to the killing of three insurgent tax collectors and the arrest of logistics suppliers and supplies.

Among the three ISWAP members killed by the residents which led to the terrorists’ attack at about 7 pm on Sunday were Shuib Imam and Khaeed Jorro.

According to eyewitness accounts, ISWAP fighters shot some villagers, while others were slaughtered and their bodies set on fire.

The attackers burned down homes and continued to shoot indiscriminately at anyone they saw, including those attempting to flee into the bush.

After that, the gunmen strapped Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to their deceased colleagues targeting mourners, rescuers, and security agencies who would respond to the scene.

The group also planted several bombs on the roads leading to Mafa, aiming to delay response teams and inflict further casualties.