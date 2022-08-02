Report on Interest
News

Yobe Govt. approves N619.5m for pensions, gratuities

By Esther Kalu

The Yobe State Government has approved no fewer than N619 million for the payment of local government pensions and gratuities across the state.

The State governor, Mai Mala Buni disclosed that N449.6 million of the approved money would be paid to 274 retirees, while N169.9 was for the next-of-kin of 93 deceased civil servants.

Buni, in a statement by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, said that the payment was for batch 45 of pensioners in the local government.

Meanwhile, the governor also disclosed that he has approved the placement of 102 allied healthcare students on a Grade Level 05 in the state’s civil service.

According to him, the beneficiaries to include students studying physiotherapy, pharmacy, radiography, nursing and medical laboratory sciences in various universities across the country.

