The first Civilian Governor of Yobe State, Bukar Ibrahim, has been pronounced dead by medical experts at the age of 75.

Ibrahim was said to have been pronounced dead by medical experts at a hospital in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday

As gathered, the former lawmaker died while receiving treatment for a protracted illness in Saudi Arabia and will be buried there in accordance with Islamic rites.

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who confirmed the development, described his predecessor’s death as a huge loss to the government and people of the state.

In a statement released by Mamman Muhammad, his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, the governor directed all other aspects of the funeral and condolences to be taken over by the state government to accord the late governor a state burial and honor.

“This is a huge loss for us at this time, but that is the wish of Allah, our creator, May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Aljannatu Firdaus” the governor prayed.

The deceased governed the state as governor from January 1992 to November 1993 during the Third Republic.

He was re-elected and sworn in on 29 May 1999 and served for two-term under the All-Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP)

Later Bukar Abba was elected as Senator representing Yobe East in 2007 a position he occupied until 2019 when he stepped down for the current minister of Police Affairs Ibrahim Geidam.

Bukar Abba Ibrahim died at the age of 75 after a protracted illness leaving two wives, 17 children, and grandchildren.

He is a husband to the former state minister of Foreign Affairs and a current member representing Tarmuwa/Gulani/Damaturu/Gujba, Hon Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim.