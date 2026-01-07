Yobe electoral commission sets June 6 for LG poll

The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YSIEC) has officially announced that local government elections across the state’s 17 local government areas will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

According to the commission, preparations are already underway to ensure a transparent and orderly process, with emphasis on stakeholder collaboration, security coordination, and strict adherence to established electoral standards.

The announcement was made during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Damaturu on Wednesday, where Permanent Member 1 of the commission, Mohammed Grema Nguru, emphasized YSIEC’s commitment to conducting free, fair, credible, and peaceful elections, urging all stakeholders, including political parties, security agencies, and community leaders, to cooperate for a successful process.

Nguru explained that the election timetable has received the approval of Governor Mai Buni, stressing that the exercise is designed to strengthen democratic governance at the local level.

“Conducting credible local government elections is essential for effective service delivery and responsive leadership within our communities,” he said.

He further noted that the commission would soon issue detailed guidelines to political parties, outlining procedures, timelines, and compliance requirements.

“These guidelines will be comprehensive, and we expect all parties to study them carefully and adhere strictly, because credibility depends on collective responsibility,” Nguru stated.

On eligibility, the permanent member said chairmanship aspirants must be at least 30 years old, while councillorship candidates must be at least 25, adding that all positions are open without gender discrimination.

He added that aspirants must be bona fide residents, of sound mind, and not bankrupt, with a minimum qualification of a school certificate or its equivalent.

Nguru also disclosed that nomination fees have been set at ₦300,000 for chairmanship, ₦250,000 for vice-chairmanship, and ₦200,000 for councillorship positions, noting that all candidates will undergo mandatory security screening.

“These measures are necessary to protect the integrity of the process, and we assure the people of Yobe State that the elections will be free, fair, credible, and peaceful,” he said, while urging stakeholders and eligible citizens to participate actively.