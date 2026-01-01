Yobe community police bans men, women public interaction

The Yobe State Community Police, popularly known as Hisbah, has imposed a ban on physical interactions between men and women inside vehicles across the state.

The directive, which takes immediate effect, prohibits close or intimate contact and conversations between members of the opposite sex while commuting, as part of efforts to enforce moral conduct and uphold societal values in line with the state’s religious and cultural norms.

The ban was announced in a statement issued by the State Commander of the Hisbah Commission, Muhammad Kale, and subsequently approved by the Chairman of the Yobe State Hisbah Commission, Yahuza Abubakar.

According to the commission, the decision was taken to preserve moral standards across the state, noting that such prohibited behaviours run contrary to the principles of Sharia law, which guide social conduct in Yobe.

The statement outlined specific actions now considered violations, including reckless movement in vehicles, particularly in public during wedding ceremonies or Sallah celebrations, as well as physical interactions between men and women inside vehicles.

It added that the restrictions apply especially to commercial means of transportation such as tricycles (Keke Napep), motorcycles, and other forms of public transport.

The Hisbah Commission called on parents, guardians, and residents of the state to cooperate with authorities and support the enforcement of the rules, stressing that collective responsibility is essential to maintaining order, decency, and moral discipline within society.