Yobe boat mishap death toll hits 29

Four of the 14 people declared missing after a canoe carrying 52 passengers capsized in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State have been confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to 29.

Initial reports indicated that 25 passengers drowned, 14 were declared missing, while 13 others were rescued alive through the combined efforts of emergency responders and members of the local community.

As gathered, the victims were travelling from Adiyani town in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State to Garbi town in Nguru LGA of Yobe State after a day of fishing and farming activities when the incident happened.

Providing an update on Monday, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mohammed Goje, said rescue teams had so far recovered and buried 29 bodies in line with religious rites, while survivors who were earlier hospitalised have since been discharged.

“Search and rescue operations are still ongoing because we believe between eight and ten persons are yet to be recovered,” Goje said, adding that officials remain hopeful of locating the missing victims.

Goje explained that the boat may have exceeded its safe carrying capacity, possibly because it was the last available means of transport at the time.

“Our initial assessment indicates that the canoe was overloaded, and there were no life jackets onboard,” he said. “This significantly reduced the chances of survival when the incident occurred.”

He also noted that although the waterway has not recorded frequent accidents in recent years, negligence and lack of safety enforcement may have contributed to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Goje said Governor Mai Mala Buni has directed SEMA officials to remain at the scene until recovery efforts are concluded and to strengthen collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and relevant federal authorities.

According to him, the state government is pushing for stricter regulation of commercial boat operations, improved training for operators, compulsory use of life jackets, and enhanced policing of waterways to prevent future disasters.

“Enforcing safety standards on our waterways is no longer optional,” Goje said. “These measures are necessary to save lives and avoid a repeat of this painful incident.”