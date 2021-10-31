Yinka Odumakin’s widow delivers twins six-month after husband passed on

The late spokesperson to Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yinka Odumakin’s wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, has been delivered of twins in the United State (US), barely six months after the activist passed on at age 56.

As gathered, the twins, a boy and a girl, were delivered 18 years after the couple had their last child to cap their marriage that started in 1997.

Confirming the delivery, Okei-Odumakin, on Sunday, described the child birth as a miracle considering the challenges she encountered after medical officials at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) pronounced her husband dead on April 3, 2021.

Through a statement she personally released, the widow, who is also a Nigerian social crusader, disclosed that the twins were the wishes of her husband before death.

According to her, after he survived a three-day coma in 2020 and a few months before he succumbed to the illness that eventually but unexpectedly claimed his life, my husband developed a strong desire for them to have another baby.

In the statement titled: “Yinka Odumakin returns …As Joe Okei-Odumakin gives birth to twins, the widow said that the babies were delivered on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 and that the mother and the babies were in excellent health condition.

She said: “The “miracle” birth fulfilled the wishes of the late Odumakin towards the end of his sojourn on earth to have another baby to be named after him.

“The couple got married in 1997, had their first baby girl in 2000 and the second, a boy, in 2003. While the girl was named after Joe, the boy was named Abraham after the late Afenifere leader, Pa Abraham Adesanya. The twins are coming 18 years after the last childbirth.

“Thank God Joe did not dither or procrastinate as she took in just about the time YO took ill and never recovered. It was good news that Joe conceived but Yinka Odumakin never got to hear the news of his wishes coming to pass as he did not make it out of the ventilator.

“He had, however, prophetically left words concerning what the baby or babies should be called if his wishes materialised. He was so accurate in his predictions that they could be twins (and their sex) that he gave the names of the babies and told his wife how he would raise them.

“While many may interpret this to mean that he had premonition about his death, it was only a strong desire expressed by him to have babies that he would dot over and who would possibly step into his “aluta” shoes”.

