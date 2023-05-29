Yari bags Rivers highest honour, promises dedication to national unity

The Senator-elect for Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdul’aziz Yari, has been decorated with the highest honour in Rivers State, Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS), by the governor, Nyesom Wike.

Yari, who is a former governor of the state and candidate for the 10th Senate president seat, received the award for his contribution and commitment to national unity and development since he burrowed into the political circle.

The lawmaker-elect, while receiving the honour from Wike, promised to often dedicate himself to the sustenance of Nigeria’s national unity and development which ever position he founds himself.

Conferring the honour on Yari, at the pre-inauguration dinner of the state, Wike said the former Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum deserved the highest honour in Rivers State because he has contributed immensely to national unity and development.

He referred to the spectacular capital projects he carried out while he was in office as the governor of Zamfara State as model projects with underpinning legacies which speak of quality reflecting Yari’s leadership as a leader with eyes on the future.

In his acceptance address, Yari appreciated the governor and the people of the state for deeming it fit to decorate him with the highest honour of the state.

He stated that the people of Rivers State were lucky to have elected and supported Wike for eight years in office, saying their decision paid off in terms of socio-economic development in the state.

Yari said: “I want to appreciate Governor Nyesom Wike and the people of Rivers State for counting me worthy of the honour of the land. Before I leave here, I must say the people of Rivers State are lucky to have elected you (Wike) their governor eight years ago.

“When I looked around, I could see massive development in the state like road network. I have watched on television live how some roads were inaugurated for the benefit of people living in areas that were not connected with road before. Thank you for recognizing my contributions to the unity and development of our nation so far,” Yari enthused.

It will be recalled that the former Zamfara State Governor was is one of the leading contenders for the Presidency of the 10th Senate , a position his antecedents reflect he has the leadership quality to clinch with ease.

Former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Governor, Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai were among several others honoured by the former governor during the ceremony.

The event, which took place at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Port Harcourt, had in attendance Ondo South Senator-elect, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, and several dignitaries on the entourage of the former Zamfara State Governor.

