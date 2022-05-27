Yar’adua varsity releases timetable for post UTME aptitude test

The management of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Katsina (UMYU), has informed those who applied for the second post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to prepare ahead for the aptitude test slated to hold on the 4th of June, 2022.

The management disclosed that Candidates can now reprint their registration slips to avail themselves of the time and venue of the test. Also, candidates who are yet to register for the test can go ahead with their registrations.

The Registrar of the University, Muhammad Yusufu in a statement on Thursday in Katsina, noted that candidates who missed the previously conducted test or have changed their choice of institution to UMYU as first choice has until Friday, June 3, 2022, to do so before the close of the registration portal.

“Similarly, those who have missed the previously conducted test or have changed their choice of institution to UMYU as first choice can register for the test. However, such candidates have up to the midnight of Friday, June 3, 2022, to do so before the close of the registration portal,” he said

The Guild gathered that registration or reprint of examination slip can be done via www.umyu.edu.ng

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

