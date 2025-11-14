Yamal, Rice, nine others jostle for 2025 Puskas award

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has nominated 11 goals to contest for the 2025 Puskas Award.

FIFA made a shortlist of goals scored between August 2024 and 2025, out of which the most stunning, following votes by global fans and a panel of the governing legends, will emerge winner of the award.

Barcelona winger, Lamine Yamal’s curler against Espanyol in the La Liga, was nominated for the accolade as well as the long range free kick by Declan Rice against Real Madrid in the Champions League match held at the Emirates.

Kevin Rodrigues left footed strike for Kasimpasa against Rizespor in Turkey has gotten the nod to contest for the prize as well as Alerrando de Souza’s goal for Vitoria against Cruzeiro in the Brazilian league following the striker’s overhead kick which skied into the top corner of the net.

Alesssandro Deiola’s strike for Cagliari against Venezia joins the list following a well worked team effort after which the Italian riffled his strike into the top corner and also, Pedro de la Vega’s powerful first-time volley having received a lofted pass in an unpromising angle in the Seattle Sounders away fixture against Cruz Azul.

Santiago Montiel’s overhead kick outside the eighteen-yard box for Independiente against Independiente Rivadavia was also nominated, as well as another from Amr Nasser for Pharco FC in the Egypt Capital Cup.

Carlos Orrantia’s sublime skillful effort for Atlas against Queretaro in the Mexican Clausura, as well as Lucas Ribiero’s solo effort for Mamelodi Sundowns against Borussia Dortmund.

Rizky Ridho’s long range lob for Persija Jakarta against Arema in the Indonesian league.

FIFA, in a statement on Thursday, disclosed that the fans and other voters can get their votes counted by registering on FIFA.com. It added that there will be three categories of votes which allows a vote for favourite which carries five marks each, three for second place and one to third.