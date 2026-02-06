Yahoo boy loses $23,000 as NPF returns funds to foreigner

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), through its INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja, has recovered and repatriated $23,000 obtained through an international romance scam to a victim in the Cayman Islands, dealing a major blow to an alleged internet fraudster.

The action followed a formal request from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, which sought the assistance of INTERPOL NCB Abuja to investigate a Nigerian national, Achufusi Ikenna, accused of defrauding a Cayman Islands resident through an online romance scheme.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Ag. ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, INTERPOL NCB Abuja disclosed that intelligence-led investigations led to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the stolen $23,000.

After the completion of all required documentation and in collaboration with international partners, the recovered funds were formally handed over to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service through the British High Commission in Abuja, represented by Mr. Shaun McLeary, for onward delivery to the victim.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The NPF said the successful recovery and repatriation of the funds underscores its commitment to intelligence-driven policing, strong international cooperation, and the disruption of transnational cybercrime networks.

The Force further reiterated its determination to trace, recover, and return proceeds of crime to victims while ensuring that perpetrators of cybercrime are identified and prosecuted in accordance with Nigerian laws and international best practices.