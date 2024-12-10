Yahaya Bello to remain inside Kuje prison after bail denial

Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello, has been remanded at the Kuje prison in Abuja by a Federal High Court after turning down his bail requests over alleged ₦110 billion money laundering allegations.

After remanding the former governor, the court adjourned the case brought before it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to 29th of January, 2025 for further hearing.

With the new development, the former governor will be celebrating his Christmas and New Year with inmates inside the correctional facility

Justice Maryanne Anenih, while delivering the ruling on Tuesday, stated that the former governor could not be held inside the EFCC custody as the duration for such had elapsed.

Anenih noted that the bail application on which the former governor placed his request was made weeks before Bello accepted to acknowledge the invitation from the anti-graft agency.

The court noted that the bail application, dated November 22, was filed before Bello’s arraignment, which took place on November 27, days after he was taken into custody on November 26.

The judge said, “Having not been filed when the first defendant was either in custody or before the court, this instant application is incompetent. Consequently, the application, having been filed prematurely, is hereby refused.”

Bello, alongside two others, is facing charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over an alleged N110 billion money laundering case.

Bello’s counsel, Jacob Daudu, urged the court to consider the application, arguing that his client, a two-term governor of Kogi State, would not interfere with witnesses or jump bail.

“The first defendant became aware of the instant charge through the public summons. He is a responsible individual and will abide by the conditions set by the court,” Daudu argued.

However, EFCC counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), countered that the application was grossly incompetent, as it was filed before the arraignment, contrary to the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

Pinheiro emphasised that the timing rendered the application invalid, urging the court to dismiss it.

In the same case, the trial judge, on Tuesday, granted bail to the third defendant, Abdulsalami Hudu, in the sum of ₦300 million with stringent conditions.

The bail conditions include providing two sureties who must own properties in Maitama, Abuja, with a value not less than the bail sum.

Aside from that, the sureties are required to deposit the original title documents of the properties with the court, swear an affidavit of means, and submit copies of their international passports.

Meanwhile, the second defendant, Umar Oricha, was granted bail in the sum of N300 million with two sureties.

The court specified that the sureties must own properties in Abuja’s Maitama district valued at no less than the bail bond and must submit the original title documents to the court.

Justice Anenih further directed that the sureties must depose to affidavits of means and submit copies of their international passports to the court.

Oricha is to deposit his travel documents with the court and remain in custody until all bail conditions are met.