Yahaya Bello now in our custody-EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that the Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello, has been detained in the anti-graft agency custody for allegedly misappropriating over N110 billion public funds in the state.

EFCC said that the former governor presented himself at its headquarters amid court summons issued after months of turning down invitations and boycotting court summons over the fraud linked to his administration.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who disclosed that the former governor has been detained to The Guild on Tuesday, said that he would be quizzed over the allegations against him.

As gathered, Bello honoured the EFCC invitation on Tuesday, visiting the EFCC office with his lawyers and without his successor, Governor Usman Ododo who had been allegedly shielding him from arrest.

MORE DETAILS SOON