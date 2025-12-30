Yahaya Bello declares ambition to contest Kogi Central Senate seat

Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has declared his intention to contest the Kogi Central Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections, a position currently occupied by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Bello made his ambition known while addressing traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other stakeholders from the district, in response to growing calls for him to represent the area at the National Assembly.

The declaration was made during a recent engagement attended by several political figures, including Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, who openly appealed to Bello to heed the request of party leaders and constituents.

The meeting took place at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, where influential community leaders gathered to discuss political representation and development within the senatorial district.

Bello further confirmed his ambition by sharing a video of the event on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, in which he formally declared his interest in contesting the Senate seat to represent his constituents.

“I accept to run for the Senate in 2027,” Bello said while addressing the gathering.

Reacting to the announcement, the Chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Amoka Eneji, congratulated Bello and praised his role in promoting unity and development among the Ebira people.