Yahaya Bello bargains Abuja property for freedom

After thoroughly reviewing the court’s bail conditions on the N110 billion money laundering suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Kogi State former governor, Yahaha Bello, has requested that the Federal High Court in Abuja remove the requirement that his sureties must be property owners in Maitama district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) before leaving the Kuje prison.

Bello argued that obtaining Certificates of Occupancy and other title documents for properties in Maitama is challenging due to the peculiarities of the area, appealing that the court accept

As gathered, the former governor’s request made the court adjust the conditions and added other locations within the seat of power, adding Jabi, Utako, Apo, Guzape, Garki, and Asokoro to places where Bello could pick property owners as sureties to perfect his bail from the prison.

Bello, who made the plea on Thursday through his counsel, Joseph Daudu, after the court granted his bail request with stringent conditions reeled out by the judge during proceedings.

Granting the former governor’s bail requests, Justice Maryann Anenih mandated that Bello present a N500 million bail bound with three sureties in like sum and must be influential Nigerians with landed property in Maitama, Jabi, Utako, Apo, Guzape, Garki, or Asokoro.

The judge also ordered Bello to deposit his passport and other travel documents with the court registrar. She further directed that he remain in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, Kuje, until his bail conditions are met.