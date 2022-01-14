YABATECH lecturers win N4.5m Lagos Govt. research grant

The management of the Yaba College of Technology has said that the N4.5million Lagos State Science Research Innovation Council grant awarded to the institution will assist it in finding a lasting solution to the problems of plastic waste pollution across the state.

The institution’s management explained that the grant was won by two of its lecturers, Dr Funmilayo Doherty and Dr Eyitayo Ajagbe, and that the grant would further spur the researchers into providing more lasting solution to plastic waste.

Disclosing the feat to journalist on Friday in Lagos, the institution’s Deputy Registrar and Head of Public Relations Unit, Joe Ejiofor, noted that the award followed a call for a grant application by LASRIC in the Research and Innovation field with a special focus on circular economy and cloud computing.

He said that the findings from the research would go a long way to help policymakers in the management of plastic waste pollution in Lagos and other parts of the country.

He said, “It will further help to create more awareness to the college community on public health issues associated with microplastics pollution, the findings will give birth to lots of good things.

“YABATECH researchers are also contributing to knowledge and finding a lasting solution to the problem of plastic waste, so this grant is a form of encouragement and we are delighted at winning it,” he added.

Ejiofor also described the achievements of Dr Doherty, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences and Dr Ajagbe, (Lecturer III) in the Department of Biological Sciences as a “wonderful development and a boost to the image of the institution.”

According to him, Doherty was awarded N2million for her project titled, ‘Developing a framework for the management of plastic pollution and capacity building for women and youth in Lagos State.’

He also said that Ajagbe was awarded N2.5million for her project titled, ‘Microplastic pollution indices of bottled water from Lagos State, Nigeria.’

Ejiofor, however, expressed his contentment at the development adding that YABATECH, being the cradle of higher learning in the country, would continue to contribute her quota and make meaningful impacts on the socio-economic development of the state.

