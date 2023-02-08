Yabatech female student commits suicide after boyfriend”s breakup

Academic activities were reported to have been halted in Yaba College of Technology, Lagos State after a female student committed suicide after her lover announced a breakup.

The deceased female student was identified as Deborah and was said to have turned down other suitors that came her way after starting a relationship with the lover.

Deborah, who was said to be a student in Department of Marketing, took her own life after she allegedly consumed two bottles of sniper insecticide.

The former student, according to colleagues, committed suicide inside her hostel after all efforts to reconcile with the boyfriend proved abortive.

It was learnt that the deceased student’s boyfriend announced his decision days after Deborah had allegedly aborted a pregnancy for him.

Pained by the new twist to her relationship, the young student committed suicide with the insecticide on Wednesday after other fellow roommates had left the room to attend to other needs.

While taking the substances, she was said to have recorded herself and sent the video to her former boyfriend, to inform him of the new development.

Writhing in pain, the deceased Deborah was discovered by her roommate who raised alarm, attracting other students to the scene and her eventual rush to the school sick bay.

As learnt, the medical officials attached to the sickbay, after examining her, recommended that she be transferred to the Military hospital in Yaba, for better medical care.

It was at this military hospital that the young lady was pronounced dead by the medical experts attached to the healthcare facility.

MORE DETAIL SOON

