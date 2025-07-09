X CEO resigns after Elon Musk unveils party in U.S

Linda Yaccarino, Chief Executive Officer of Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has resigned from her position two years after being appointed by the tech mogul as the platform’s top executive.

Yaccarino’s exit comes at a challenging time for Musk, who is currently experiencing a major fallout with his former political ally, United States President Donald Trump, over the latter’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

The bill includes tax cuts, increased spending on immigration enforcement and the military, and deep funding cuts to Medicaid.

Following the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” Musk announced the launch of a new political party called the “America Party,” which he said would rival the country’s two dominant political parties, the Republicans and Democrats.

In a post on the X platform, the outgoing CEO said she was “immensely grateful” to Musk for “entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.”

“When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company,” she added.

Her employer, meanwhile, responded with a brief statement released within an hour saying “Thank you for your contributions.”

Although Yaccarino did not disclose the reason for her resignation, it remains unclear whether there has been any breakdown in their relationship since her appointment in 2023.

The 61-year-old former NBCUniversal advertising executive was brought on board to help repair X’s strained relationship with advertisers, many of whom had pulled out due to concerns over Musk’s rollback of content moderation policies after acquiring the platform for $44 billion.