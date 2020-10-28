WTO concludes election, may announce Okonjo-Iweala as new DG

Barring any last minutes changes, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is in line to win World Trade Organisation (WTO) election and become the first female and first African Director-General of the global body.

According to top sources, Okonjo-Iweala who made it as one of two candidates contesting for the top position of the multilateral institution was ahead of her only challenger, South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee, by a wide margin.

As learnt, the official announcement was expected to be made by the WTO at 3 pm local time.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier assured Okonjo-Iweala, who was also the former Managing Director (Operations) of the World Bank, that the country would explore every opportunity to ensure she emerges WTO Director-General.

More to follow…