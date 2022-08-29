Worshippers abandon church after gas plant explosion near RCCG camp

Scores of worshippers at the international headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State were reported to have abandoned the premises, following an explosion at a gas plant not too far from the camp.

The deafening sound and the thick black smoke from the gas depot that was not too far from the Sagamu-bound traffic between the Car Park C gate and the main gate of the Redemption City forced some worshippers to leave the premises, as a measure to avoid being caught in any possible emergencies.

Aside from the worshippers, it was learnt that the residents of the communities around the gas plant on Monday were sent into panic mode, with fears that the raging fire from the gas plant could spread to their homes.

Although the gas plant was not owned by RCCG, it was situated close to the Redemption Camp and some worshippers patronize the facility to purchase the products whenever the need arises.

The Church management confirmed what transpired within the camp during the explosion through a statement released on its official social media handle several minutes after the incident occurred.

It noted that the fire from the gas plant which brought fears among worshippers has been put out and that residents and visitors to Redemption City should not entertain any fears, rather they should go about their lawful and godly activities within the premises.

According to the statement, the leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God wishes to empathize with the people involved in the unfortunate gas explosion that occurred in the early hours of Monday, August 29, 2022. This incident which has been brought under control by the combined efforts of the RCCG Fire Service, Ogun State Fire, and Lagos State Fire Services occurred in the Gas depot not too far from the Sagamu-bound traffic between the Car Park C gate and the main gate of the Redemption City.

“Against the news making the round, the incident was completely outside of Redemption City and our fire service team only responded as part of our community service support to our neighbours within the environment”, it added.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, identified the explosion site as Sun Contractor Project Services Limited and that efforts were intensified to ensure that the fire oozing out from the scene does not extend to other buildings within the community.

Adeseye, through a statement she personally after the incident, narrated that the agency was alerted at about 11:22 hours by residents from the community who felt the fire could spread to their houses.

She noted that on arrival, the firemen from Alausa and Ilupeju fire crews immediately subdued it from causing a secondary incident aside from the four stationed gas trucks that had been severely burnt.

“There was neither a case of injury nor death as damping down of the fire has been concluded. The cause of the fire is unknown at the time of this report as a preliminary investigation is ongoing and will be made public”, she added.

Also, the spokesman for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, said: “The gas explosion occurred just before Redeemed main entrance. Incidentally, the thing is not owned by Redeemed but it is just by it, “Okunbor said. “It is by a filling station in a densely populated area.”

In an update obtained from LASEMA, the agency said the fire started from one of the cylinders before it escalated to the two other stationed trucks. It said the trucks and the affected cylinders were dampened to prevent the likelihood of a secondary incident. LASEMA also noted that there was no loss of life or injury recorded.

